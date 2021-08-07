Life Learning, Commitment and Hard Work

18 Against all hope, Abraham in hope believed and so became the father of many nations, just as it had been said to him, “So shall your offspring be.” 19 Without weakening in his faith, he faced the fact that his body was as good as dead—since he was about a hundred years old—and that Sarah’s womb was also dead. 20 Yet he did not waver through unbelief regarding the promise of God, but was strengthened in his faith and gave glory to God, 21 being fully persuaded that God had power to do what he had promised. 22 This is why “it was credited to him as righteousness.” 23 The words “it was credited to him” were written not for him alone, 24 but also for us, to whom God will credit righteousness—for us who believe in him who raised Jesus our Lord from the dead. 25 He was delivered over to death for our sins and was raised to life for our justification. Romans 4:18-25

Abraham’s faith is the stuff of legends. His faith and hope seated him as the patriarch of all those who believe on the name of Jesus. If we believe in Christ as our Savior, Abraham is known as the father of all of us. Families or tribes traditionally headed by a patriarch usually have core values, codes of conduct or mottos. Perhaps some of these quotes about Abraham can remind us of the potent spiritual tribe to which we belong, in hopes to silence the nay sayers speaking so loudly and to hope against hope that the good things God has birthed in us will come to pass if we only wait on Him.

“Against all hope, Abraham in hope believed and so became the father of many nations.” This quote shows that despite what looked logical, realistic or problematic Abraham dared to hold tightly to a hope that said, even so I will believe. He chose to look beyond the limits of the natural world and believe in the promise of a supernatural God.

“He did not waver in unbelief.” What a testament. How many times during the wait do we question? We ask ourselves, did I hear Him correctly? We ask God, can you still mean it? We ask others, do I hold on to that promise? We ask does it make sense? Can it still come to pass? Does He really want to use me in that way? Whatever the questions may be James said trust a believe lest you be tossed like a wave in the sea. Do not waver in unbelief. God delights in the one who holds onto His promises even through the long years.

“He was strengthened in his faith and gave glory to God.” When God’s promise comes to fruition our faith is strengthened, and we give glory to God for what He has done. But, along the way if we are cognizant, we will find little markers along the way the serve to strengthen our faith and bring forth praise from our lips. No matter what part of the journey our faith can be strengthened, and God deserves glory each step of the way.

“Being fully persuaded that God had power to do what He had promised.” God is all-powerful. He can do anything that He desires. We ‘know’ that’s true, but sometimes we forget to believe it because our circumstances look too bleak or the wait seems just too long, or the hurdles just too many. If God has whispered a promise into our spirit, He won’t change His mind, or forget to whom He spoke. He is waiting for His perfect timing for the optimal harvest and the ultimate glory. God will do what He promises; it’s up to us to confirm it with our “amen.”

There are promises out there being lived out right now. There are promises incubating and nearing their launch. There are new promises being whispered too. Whatever the promise that was made, hope against hope that the all-powerful God will make good on His promises.

What is the promise within us that we await? Is it healing from a sickness. Is it life when the prognosis says death?

Could it be a new career or a position in ministry? Is it an education where the system said it wouldn’t be worth it?

Maybe it’s like Abraham and it’s a child that is the hoped for promise. It could even be a life devoted to missions work. Our promises will be different from each others, but one God births them and bestows them all. Like the patriarch of hope, let us have the faith of Abraham that hopes against all hope, that doesn’t waver and is fully persuaded.

16 Therefore, the promise comes by faith, so that it may be by grace and may be guaranteed to all Abraham’s offspring—not only to those who are of the law but also to those who have the faith of Abraham. He is the father of us all. 17 As it is written: “I have made you a father of many nations.” He is our father in the sight of God, in whom he believed—the God who gives life to the dead and calls into being things that were not. Romans 4:16-17

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.