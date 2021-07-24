Gentle invite, strong call

“For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Live as children of light (for the fruit of the light consists in all goodness, righteousness, and truth) and find out what pleases the Lord.” Ephesians 5:8-10
Ephesians 5 and Romans 12 parallel each other in discussing living counter-culturally. Our lives ought to be a living sacrifice offered to the Lord like Christ’s life was. Our lives are meant to be lived in imitation of our worthy savior, Jesus. The invitation is gentle, the answer is revolutionary.
The short verse “And to find out what pleases the Lord.” jumped out while reading. After some serious consideration about what verses to include to exemplify what pleases God, the answer came in simple clarity. “And a voice from heaven said, ‘This is my Son, whom I love; with Him, I a well pleased.” Matthew 3:17
Jesus has always been the example of a life pleasing to the Lord. Other people had been applauded for their integrity, character, praise, or faith, but Jesus’ life- day in, day out- His ministry in simplicity, in obscurity, in purity, in submission, in holiness this is what we can look to and find wholly what pleases the Lord.
The whole Bible is a testament of Jesus’ calling, purpose, and life lived. Different books and chapters touch on various aspects of the life of Jesus. No one book is large enough to compile all the wonder that is Jesus. John 21:25 says,” Jesus did many other things as well. If every one of them were written down, I suppose that even the whole world would not have room for the books that would be written.” Jesus’ life proves that faith pleases God, and service pleases God.
Jesus’ surrender to the Father was evident in every choice that He made, every word that He spoke, every place that He went. He obeyed the Father. “I do not speak on my own authority. Rather, it is the Father, living in me, who is doing the work.” John 14:10 Obedience pleases God.
Living as Christ lived, living to please God not self or world is hugely different than life as we had once known it. Jesus’ life was marked by hard work, service, purity, compassion, love, grace, mercy, and surrender. Such attributes please God. Such attributes reorient who we are and revolutionize how we live.
Having considered adding more verses that support the cause, I decided instead to reference the verse again and invite you to join me in pursuit to find the answers: ” to find out what pleases the Lord.” The invitation is simple but the answers will be life-changing. The invitation is gentle but the call to obey what He reveals to us is strong.
Our lives were meant for so much more. Lord, renew our minds, transform our lives, and reveal the things that please You. Let us listen and apply the answers to our hearts and minds and let us be useful to your kingdom. Thank you for your plan and our place within it. Thank you for gentle invitations with life-changing results.
“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is good and acceptable and perfect.” Romans 12:2
–
Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.