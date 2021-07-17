”..Therefore, in order to keep me from becoming conceited, I was given a thorn in my flesh, a messenger of Satan, to torment me. Three times I pleaded with the Lord to take it away from me. But He said to me, ’ My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’…” 2 Corinthians 12:7-9

For those of us who have grown up in the country, we understand what it means to get a thorn in our flesh.

Berry picking, brush clearing, fishing, exploring all allow chances of getting stuck by a thorn. When we get stuck by a thorn, we know it. The thorn punctures the skin, leaving a scrap and allowing toxins to seep in and cause pain. Other times, the thorn may be embedded in the flesh causing more pain until we can extricate it. Chronic eye problems, migraines, speech disability, epilepsy, Malta Fever, temptations, physical beatings, depression, his past: all are speculations but none are proven as the “thorn in Paul’s flesh.” It’s been said that the ambiguity of Paul’s thorn is helpful so that anyone struggling with a “thorn” can empathize with the sentiment.

Whatever “thorn” we are dealing with, we can insert it right here [could it be: cancer, fear, anger, jealousy, physical pain, emotional pain?] and proclaim the Lord’s words given to Paul over ourselves right now. The Lord said to Paul and still says to us, “My grace is sufficient.” Merriam Webster defines grace as, ” unmerited divine assistance given to humans for their regeneration or sanctification”. M.W. defines sufficient as, ” enough to meet the needs of a situation or a proposed end”. Grace means God will help us. Sufficient means His help is enough.

2 Corinthians 12:9 is a record of what the Lord spoke into a once tormented and weakened Paul. The verse means the help that the Lord provides is enough to cover the pain of our situations-any and all, even those chronic ones. The verb “is” is important here because it is a present tense verb. Verbs mean action and tense means time. Present tense means happening now. 2 Corinthians 12:9 isn’t an outdated promise and it’s not one in some distant future. It’s a promise for here and now. For every day that is called “today,” we can proclaim God’s divine assistance is enough to cover our situations. Praise the Lord that we don’t have to be strong enough to handle the ailments that this broken world heaves on us. We have the help of the creator to bear up under the weight of a sin-tarnished world. Perhaps, like Paul, the thorn is meant to teach us something in our lives. We ought to allow the Spirit of God to work regeneration or sanctification within us for His glory and count on His grace to carry us through. We are never alone, and we were never meant to live this life alone.

Hebrews 13:5 says, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” Psalm 139:8 says, ” If I go up to the heavens you are there; if I make my bed in the depths, you are there.” Proverbs 15 says, ” The eyes of the Lord are everywhere…” Whatever thorn ails, God’s grace is sufficient. The divine help is enough to cover the situation today and each day to come. Nothing surprises God. God authors our lives to sanctify us by truth. Surely Paul wasn’t excited at first to have his request for healing or deliverance answered with, stick with me and I’ll help you through it, but he learned that no matter the struggle, God’s help really was enough.

Take heart. God sees you. He knows your thorn, and His help is enough for you too. Choose to accept the promise of His divine help every “today”. “Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.” 2 Corinthians 12:9