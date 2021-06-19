Barbour benefit set for June 26

A benefit concert for Johnny Barbour is set for Saturday, June 26, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Tollesboro Lions Park Farm Bureau Pavilion.

The concert is produced and hosted by Darrell Polley.

Barbour has Stage 4 cancer and Polley is asking for the community’s support.

Among those who will appear during the concert are Deborah Joseph, Todd Moore, Carrie Bruch, Kelly Casey, Gail Skaggs, Judy Gallenstein, Mary Griffey, Kim Ripato, Phyllis Holleran, Dorinda Leet, Karen Cornett Vice, Satisfied, Bobby Ripato, Steven Lefler, Mary Ginn, Kaylen and Bella Case, Makayla Kielman, Brenda Manning, Lester William and New Testament, and Charley and Phyllis Hampton,

All donations from the event will benefit Barbour.

