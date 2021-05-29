Being full of Jesus not ourselves

“He went to Nazareth, where he had been brought up, and on the Sabbath day he went into the synagogue, as was his custom. He stood up to read, and the scroll of the prophet Isaiah was handed to him. Unrolling it, he found the place where it is written: “The Spirit of the Lord is on me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners and recovery of sight for the blind, to set the oppressed free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”Then he rolled up the scroll, gave it back to the attendant and sat down. The eyes of everyone in the synagogue were fastened on him. He began by saying to them, “Today this scripture is fulfilled in your hearing.” Luke 4:16-21

“#BingeJesus*.” I am not a hashtagger but having grown up in this era, I know what binge-watching is. Binge-watching is when one watches several T.V. episodes in rapid succession (Merriam Webster). I admit, I can be a binge-watcher, which is why I am so careful about what I will deem appropriate of my time and my affection. “The Chosen”, a show about the life of Jesus, -written and directed by Dallas Jenkins- is binge-worthy indeed. I know I am late to joining this show, but as they say: better late than never.

This show beautifully portrays Jesus in His human state. I think we can be slow to grasp Jesus as fully human as well as fully God because we simply can’t imagine a perfect, flawless human. We sometimes tend to focus on the divine nature while dismissing the human nature, and this can be to our detriment.

1 John 2:6 says, “Whoever claims to live in him must live as Jesus did.” By focusing on the divinity of Christ we unknowingly create an expectation of failure for ourselves because we could never live up to His way of life. Jesus was fully human, yet He was without fault making Him our atoning sacrifice. For the redeemed, Jesus is our hope not our condemner.

We weren’t meant to save ourselves. Jesus took our punishment on Himself and pardoned us through His righteous payment (His blood and death). Because Jesus came for us, the notion of us needing to be perfect is false. In our flawed thinking we occasionally still strive for perfection.

To glorify Christ our Savior, we are to live as His ambassadors of love and truth. Through the power of the Holy Spirit, we CAN live as Jesus lived. We can live not perfectly, but in humility, in sincerity, in grace, in compassion, in mercy, in love, and in submission demonstrating a transformation that is impossible apart from our Savior. For those watching, our flaws demonstrate the sweet power of redemption and forgiveness of God all the more. We were never meant to save ourselves. We are meant to glorify the one who came to save us and to share that blessed news with everyone that we can. Once we have tasted the goodness of God, all else pales in comparison, and we long to show others the love of Jesus.

*Tiny spoiler alert if you haven’t seen season one, episode three.* Jesus is teaching a group of a children, and one child asks about His purpose for being there. He said, “The answer is for all of you”. He goes on to quote Isaiah 61:1-3. “The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is on me, because the Lord has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor and the day of vengeance of our God, to comfort all who mourn, and provide for those who grieve in Zion— to bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of joy instead of mourning, and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair. They will be called oaks of righteousness, a planting of the Lord for the display of his splendor.”

This is beautiful picture of redemption. The Creator desires for all to accept His mercy and be redeemed. These verses show God’s boundless love. It’s inspired that when Jesus revealed Himself, He shared such a concise and all-encompassing picture of His ministry and mission.

As ambassadors of Christ, our mission is the same. No, we can’t save anyone, but can we testify to what we have seen, and we can point to the One who saves! When we are walking in love, we share truth, we comfort the broken hearted, we support those in need, we point always to Jesus! Jesus’ mission wasn’t for the cleaned up, orderly bunch. He came for the broken, the hurting, the lonely, the traumatized, the ostracized. That’s all of us. We can’t live an orderly, selfish life. We were meant to live life in the trenches with others and with the Spirit of Truth.

If you haven’t been, #BingeJesus. There is nothing more important to do with your time on this earth than redeem it for the glory of our Savior. When we are full of Jesus, we can no longer be full of ourselves. Protect your time in the Word and in prayer and in worship. The Devil will rob you blind if you let him. Resist the Devil and he will flee from you. Love Jesus. Love people. Love the mission. “And let your light shine before men so they can glorify the Father which is in heaven.”

“And this is love: that we walk in obedience to his commands. As you have heard from the beginning, His command is that you walk in love.” 2 John 1:6 “*BingeJesus” is taken from “The Chosen” merchandise.