He will make good on His promises

“Go down ahead of me to Gilgal. I will surely come down to you to sacrifice burnt offerings and fellowship offerings, but you must wait seven days until I come to you and tell you what you are to do.” 1 Samuel 10:8

“So he [Saul] said, “Bring me the burnt offering and the fellowship offerings.” And Saul offered up the burnt offering. Just as he finished making the offering, Samuel arrived, and Saul went out to greet him. “What have you done?” asked Samuel. Saul replied, “When I saw that the men were scattering, and that you did not come at the set time, and that the Philistines were assembling at Mikmash, I thought, ‘Now the Philistines will come down against me at Gilgal, and I have not sought the LORD’s favor.’ So I felt compelled to offer the burnt offering.” “You have done a foolish thing,” Samuel said. “You have not kept the command the LORD your God gave you; if you had, he would have established your kingdom over Israel for all time. But now your kingdom will not endure; the LORD has sought out a man after his own heart and appointed him ruler of his people, because you have not kept the LORD’s command.” 1 Samuel 13:9-14

Words can be cheap. Saying we trust God can be an easy, go-to answer, but trusting God through the long or the heart-wrenching waits can be expensive. Trusting God to come through when He seems long-in-coming is costly. Waiting in faith costs us our will, our timetable, our sense of control, and our desire. Waiting and trusting God to bring His promises to fruition is always, I say again always, worth it. God never breaks a promise that He makes. We do, however, need to know Him well enough to understand that worldly comfort, happiness, success, popularity, and hastiness are not among His promised things. So, if we don’t experience these things, God’s not failing to keep His promises. God does promise blessings in the form of direction, peace, humility, kindness, gentleness, meekness, grace, mercy, love, care, self-control, and wisdom to those who seek righteousness.

The referenced verses about Saul, first king of Israel, and Sarah, the wife of Abraham, are accounts of two people who rushed to act while God said wait and see. The results were painful, if not somewhat devastating. Saul, being the first king of Israel, cost himself a future kingly lineage. Because of his actions, no sons of his would have the right to the throne after him. Sarah, by pushing her maidservant into Abraham’s arms, created hostility in her home and a great enmity still unquenched today.

These two different situations reflect the same heart condition. Essentially Saul and Sarah are told to wait for the Lord to make good His promise. Saul would have his direction and God’s favor while Sarah would have her child of promise. Instead of tarrying in faith, they acted as captain of the ship, set a course, and set sail. We can see impatience and self-reliance in both and disobedience in King Saul all of which resulted in negative consequences. These consequences were surely keenly felt by the individual, but the effects reached farther than just these two lives.

To the world, Saul just performed a task and Sarah just offered a solution. They were just trying to speed things along, so God could get to blessing them. To God, though, Saul was disobedient to a direct command and performed a ritual reserved for the Levites or priests. Both Saul and Sarah were impatient and self-reliant choosing to act in God’s place rather than to wait on God and submit to Him.

It might seem like something small, taking the job were most familiar with for example. We rush to apply while God would rather tenderize our heart, mold our will, and propel us into a new mission field. That waiting time is crucial while He works to prune us into His image. Taking the wrong job could present a host of heartaches reaching farther than the individual affecting spouse and children even. God’s ways are better than ours. He carefully plans all things. If we allow Him to He will redeem every situation and every choice to bring glory to Himself.

Saul and Sarah messed up. We all do. We aren’t immune to folly because we are human. God can bring beauty from ashes, but we would benefit not just ourselves but possibly generations to come by being faithful in the wait and trusting that God will make good on His promises.

God wants our obedience to His commands and our faith in His promises. If we take the matters of life into our own hands instead of surrendering to God’s omniscience and His timetable, we risk painful if not devastating results. Jobs, marriages, children, hopes, dreams, valleys, mountaintops, in all things we must wait for God to move and make good on His promises. He will never break one. Not a single one.

“Now Sarai, Abram’s wife, had borne him no children. But she had an Egyptian slave named Hagar; so she said to Abram, “The LORD has kept me from having children. Go, sleep with my slave; perhaps I can build a family through her.” Abram agreed to what Sarai said. So after Abram had been living in Canaan 10 years, Sarai his wife took her Egyptian slave Hagar and gave her to her husband to be his wife. He slept with Hagar, and she conceived. When she knew she was pregnant, she began to despise her mistress.” Genesis 16:1-4

“His son by the slave woman was born according to the flesh, but his son by the free woman was born as the result of a divine promise.” Galatians 4:23