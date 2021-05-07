Four Holiness Services May 16-18

May 7, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent lifestyle-religion 0

Maysville Church of Christ in Christian Union invites you to come and join us for the Four Holiness Summit Services with Great Men of Godly Stature.

Dr. Tom Hermiz, Dr. Nelson Perdue and Dr. Gary Bond will be singing and preaching The Word on Holiness on May 16 at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., May 17 at 6:30 p.m. and May 18 at 6:30 p.m.

The church is located at 1414 Forest Avenue, Maysville.

The Services will be live-streamed on Facebook on Rev. Wilma Erwin’s Page.

Both pastor’s page and Maysville Church of Christ in Christian Union Facebook pages will house the services in their archives. Also housed at https://Maysvillecccu.org.

