National Day of Prayer May 6

May 1, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent lifestyle-religion 0

The Flemingsburg Baptist Church family once again invites you to come and pray for our country’s leaders’ institutions (family, church, education, businesses, media, military, and government entities). The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer is “Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life, and Liberty,” 2 Corinthians 3:17, which says “Now the Lord is the Spirit; and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”.

As Jesus’ followers, we must come together in unity and love at the call of the Holy Spirit to spread God’s glory across this land once again. There is a great need for repentance so that the gospel message of love and life would be embraced once again. Our desire is that none would perish but rather come to know the liberty, victory, and the freedom over sin. God alone is our judge and in Christ, we experience authentic, eternal Liberty, as well as victory in our daily walk with the Lord. Pray that our country’s leaders in all of our institutions would seek the Lord’s direction in daily decision-making that impacts us all.

The National Day of Prayer predates the founding of the United States of America, as evidenced by the Continental Congress’ proclamation in 1775 setting aside a day of prayer. In 1952, Congress established an annual day of prayer and, in 1988 that law was amended, designating the National Day of Prayer as the first Thursday in May.

Flemingsburg Baptist Church pastor, Larry Brown and the congregation welcome you to come and pray for our country on Thursday, May 6, 2021, Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The church is located just beyond Fleming County High School on Kentucky 32.

In compliance with state mandate, masks are required for those in attendance.

