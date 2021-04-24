The White Stone and the New Name

“Whoever has ears, let them hear what the Spirit says to the churches. To the one who is victorious, I will give some of the hidden manna. I will also give that person a white stone with a new name written on it, known only to the one who receives it.” Revelation 2:17

“The one who is victorious I will make a pillar in the temple of my God. Never again will they leave it. I will write on them the name of my God and the name of the city of my God, the new Jerusalem, which is coming down out of heaven from my God; and I will also write on them my new name.” Revelation 3:12

The Bible contains some mysteries that profoundly shape our hope, intrigue our imaginations, and motivation us to faithfulness. The white stone with a new name is one such mystery. Names hold intentional meanings chosen by parents, and generally people like trinkets with a level of sentimental value. There are some inspiring and motivating theories from ancient Greek culture that may hold true for the “white stone with a new name” mentioned in Revelation. We can’t be sure of the stone’s or new name’s meaning, but it’s exciting to consider them.

When several people in the Old and New Testament had a spiritual awakening by coming to God, on a new or deeper level, He gave them a new name, a new identity that redefined their lives. No longer would they be defined by their old ways but rather be called and realized by their new names. Simon to Peter, Abram to Abraham, Sarai to Sarah, Saul to Paul.

Each new name to be given to the victorious believer, may represent the new and perfected beings that we will be and the perfected relationship we will have as the children of God in heaven.

Every person who has lived has had a different experience in life. True, all things that are are things that have been already, but each person’s experience is different. Physical, emotional, mental, spiritual: sickness, promotion, joy, loss, love, service. Each concept, each experience is unique to each person. Therefore, the name that God will bestow on us may reflect us so perfectly, so intimately, and so lovingly that it shouts, “You are mine and you are loved!”

Possibly the new name given to us on the stone will be the way God sees us. God does not see as the world sees. God sees our most private struggles, temptations, failures, battles, and victories. God designed us and made us with His loving hand. God dwells within us therefore He knows us better than we know ourselves. This new name might pay respect to our victories won through Him and our faithfulness to Him through these hidden and not so hidden battles.

In Revelation chapters 3 and 22 Jesus mentions placing His name upon our heads. The new name of Jesus may be the newly experienced level of Christ’s being- the level of Godship only known by those in heaven, after His resurrection and ascension. The name worthy of all praise.

As earth-walkers we only know so much about Jesus. We can only emulate Him through the spirit so much because we are clothed in the temporary tent. But when we see Jesus face to face, our entire understanding of him will be amplified and electrified, so much so that its probable that only in the spirit, in heaven, will we truly know the full and glorious Jesus.

Isaiah said there was nothing in His countenance that commended Him to His fellow man, yet He was still powerfully magnetic. When John, who walked closely with Jesus on earth, saw Him, in his vision while on the island of Patmos, dropped to ground as dead. What imagery John uses to immortalizes Jesus in Revelation. We cannot begin to imagine the glory surrounding and emanating from the King of Kings, the Alpha and Omega, the Sacrificial Lamb, the Living One, the Almighty.

My heart has been sealed with His Holy Spirit, and I have become a new creation through Christ’s redemption. Daily I am being sanctified through truth striving to crucify the flesh. This is the work of Christ in me while I live on earth. I cannot wait for the day I arrive in His kingdom as God’s daughter, an awaited heiress, and His name is written on my forehead as a seal of my belonging to Him. I cannot imagine that moment, but I long for it and use it as motivation to be faithful while in this temporary tent.

The significance of a white stone during a trial in ancient Greece represented the acquittal of the one being tried. The white stone represented innocence whereas a black stone represented guilt. We will stand before God and face His righteous judgment and await sentencing. Physical death the penalty of sin, the second death is the penalty for denying Christ Jesus. If we have accepted Jesus’ atoning sacrifice as ours, His death paid our price, and we will be found innocent in God’s eyes with the debt already paid in full.

Also in ancient Greece, white stones engraved with the victors’ name was awarded to the champions of athletic games. These victor stones allowed admittance to celebration feasts. Could it be that if believers run the race with perseverance these stones parallel olden Olympic winning stones as we will be admitted into the ultimate celebration?

A tessera is a small stone, piece of wood, tile, or glass and was used as a token of admittance. Some say perhaps the stone mentioned in Revelation may be symbolic of a personalized admittance token. Will the stone have our name? Will it be the name of Jesus in the most personal, intimate way we know Him? None can say, but how glorious, how other worldly, and how interesting and inspiring is this concept of a special stone made just for us?

“No longer will there be any curse. The throne of God and of the Lamb will be in the city, and his servants will serve him. They will see his face, and his name will be on their foreheads. There will be no more night. They will not need the light of a lamp or the light of the sun, for the Lord God will give them light. And they will reign for ever and ever.” Revelation 22:3-4

“…After he had provided purification for sins, he sat down at the right hand of the Majesty in heaven. So he became as much superior to the angels as the name he has inherited is superior to theirs.” Hebrews 1:3-4

Judith Cooley teaches Language Arts and Drama. Follow her Facebook page @pondervotional for more encouragement.