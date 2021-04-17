Hosea means Salvation

“He did not need any testimony about mankind, for He knew what was in each person.” John 2:25

“When the Lord began to speak through Hosea, the Lord said to him, “Go, marry a promiscuous woman and have children with her, for like an adulterous wife this land is guilty of unfaithfulness to the Lord.”So he married Gomer…” Hosea 1:2-3

“Therefore I am now going to allure her; I will lead her into the wilderness and speak tenderly to her.” Hosea 2: 14

Generally, every God-fearing believer wants to live a radical, impactful life that points to the Savior of humanity. One man, though, God called to live so counter-culturally that his most personal relationship- his marriage- served as a striking object lesson for Israel and for us today. His marriage, his children’s names, his choices, and even his own name were planned to demonstrate God’s pursuit of unfaithful, undeserving people, His merciful redemption, and His unfailing love.

God used Hosea, whose name meant salvation, to demonstrate the lengths God Himself is willing to go to love a people so content on departing from Him. God’s love for His people is intense. It’s intentional, it’s jealous, and it’s consuming. The book Hosea says one day my people will recognize My (God’s) love for them and call me “Ishi” or husband, instead of “Baali” or master. God’s love for us is purer and richer and healthier than any earthly husband’s love could ever be.

In “Mere Christianity” C.S. Lewis wrote “Everyone says forgiveness is a lovely idea, until they have something to forgive…” God knows that we are people with limited imaginations, unless we concretely see something, a concept may remain nebulous and distant. God saw to it that we would understand His devotion, mercy, and love towards His people no matter how undeserving they could be.

Hosea’s first three chapters, in a nutshell, show Hosea, a prophet, being told to marry a prostitute and to have children with her. Gomer returns to her life of prostitution. Hosea tries to stop her by planting thorns in her path and giving her gifts of grain, wine, oil, silver, and gold. She didn’t acknowledge him as the giver of these good gifts but went searching outside her marriage for the very same gifts. Rather than leave Gomer to her shame, God told Hosea to pursue her and buy her back, from her lover, which he did. Hosea then told her she must be faithful to him, her husband alone, and he would reciprocate.

Hosea’s role is to mimic God’s plan of redemption and restoration for humanity and to give body to the principle of a savior before Jesus became man. Like Hosea would love his wife, so God loves His people. Like Gomer, a woman defined by unfaithfulness, so too can we, Christians, be defined as unfaithful or adulterous to our God. We become “unfaithful” when we fail to place God as number one in our hearts, minds, and souls. We become adulterous when we place things like career, money, satisfaction, prestige, or power more highly than love, reverence, and obedience to God. Like Hosea gave Gomer gifts which she offered to false gods, so does God give us gifts, talents, and provisions which we offer to the false gods of today and to dead-end sins. Like Hosea bought Gomer back, we have been purchased, by the blood of Jesus Christ. Like their marriage bond demanded fidelity, our relationship with God demands the same fidelity.

We might reason that we don’t offer human sacrifice here and now, but how far are we with abortion being so prevalent in our world? One reason for human sacrifice, after all, was to atone for sins and another to ask a deity for provision or prosperity. What about how Hosea mentions the cursing, lying, stealing, adultery, unchecked passions, and carousing drunkenness. That doesn’t sound like anything we hear about now, right? Wrong. We are surrounded by sin, idolatry, and even unfaithfulness to our kind and loving Creator. Thankfully His love is great enough to restore, though He is just, and falling into His just hands would a terrifying thing.

A quick note: the names of Hosea and Gomer’s three children were meaningful. Jezreel, their firstborn, meant judgment. The second, Lo-ruhamah, meant no mercy. And their third child was called Lo-ammi meaning not my people.

Through these names, God was warning Israel. If you continue your unfaithfulness, I will judge you. I will show no mercy, and I will not call you my own people. Later in the book, it mentions that God wants to forgive, welcome with mercy, and restore His people. Like Hosea accepted his wayward wife, so too does God desire to do the same for each of us.

God provided Jesus as the atonement for our sins. Jesus was never unfaithful or wayward, yet He suffered as if He was to grant us entrance into holiness. How great is His love for us. How genuinely do we believe Jesus is worth our devotion, adoration, and fidelity? Hopefully all-consumingly.

“In that day,” declares the Lord, “you will call me ‘my husband’; you will no longer call me ‘my master.I will remove the names of the Baals from her lips; no longer will their names be invoked. Hosea 2: 16-17

“I will betroth you to me forever; I will betroth you inrighteousness and justice, in love and compassion. I will betroth you in faithfulness, and you will acknowledge the Lord. Hosea 2:19-20

“I will plant her for myself in the land; I will show my love to the one I called ‘Not my loved one. I will say to those called ‘Not my people,’ ‘You are my people’; and they will say, ‘You are my God.’” Hosea 2: 23