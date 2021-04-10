April 10, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent lifestyle-religion 0
Grace Baptist Church in Maysville, will host The Farm Hands in concert on Sunday, April 11. The concert is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Nursery and children’s church will be provided. The Farm Hands had its start in 2010 and has since then received more than 70 award nominations, including Bluegreass Gospel Band of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

