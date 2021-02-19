God’s truth is not complicated

“When the Advocate comes, whom I will send to you from the Father – the Spirit of Truth who goes out from the Father- he will testify about me. And you also must testify, for you have been with me from the beginning.” John 15: 26-17
Do you find the simplest of things can become so complicated? Do get frustrated when things become so nebulous and people miss what should be clear points? Do find yourself wishing you could omit the extraneous and help people see the pure and simple facts? As a teacher, I’ve been there. As a friend, I’ve been there. The list goes on for both you and me. Sometimes we wish could take the hypothetical script people are reading edit out the extra and hand back a document that’s clean, coherent, and concise. Jesus was there too.
Reading through the gospel of John, we can see Jesus say the same simple truths again and again. Some of the things Jesus repeated many times included: I am the only way to the Father. The Father sent me for you. If you love me, you will join me in heaven one day. Follow my example of submission and servanthood. I’m sending a forever helper, the Advocate or Spirit of Truth. I am your source of power, walk with me all of your days.
Perhaps the reason such simple things get garbled up and confused is because we are such finite beings. We have definable limits to our understanding and rationale, where as the power, love, and wisdom of God is infinite. We try to put parameters in place and assign definitions to have a semblance of control or mastery relating to understanding the world around us. The Bible, however, tells us we will never fully grasp God’s wisdom because His ways and wisdom are so beyond our own.
Associations can confuse us too. Who we mix with socially or professionally has bearing on what we tend to hold as relevant and important beliefs. In John we see professionals, religious leaders, and political leaders standing at odds with Jesus’ testimony and miracles. Each group represents the many people each leader in turn influences.
The Devil is a master of confusion and deception. If there is any gray area or shadowy realm in our minds, the Devil waits to pounce. He wreaks havoc in darkness. Whether we are being mindful or it or not, we are serving a master. We either choose to serve Jesus or we don’t. Often times people never “choose” which means they end up serving the Devil, albeit possibly unknowingly.
How do we help eliminate the excess noise? How do submit to Jesus? How do we walk in light? How do we know when other organizations, groups, or people are missing the simple truth? Three simple words are the answer to these and so many more questions. READ OUR BIBLE.
Casting Crowns has a song called “Waiting on the Night to Fall”. It’s a pretty creepy song. It’s convicting and worth a listen. “He [Satan] knows you have the answers, but the truth lies dusty on your shelf. And the sword you could slay him with has become an ornament and nothing else.” We have the Advocate, the Spirit of truth and our ever present help in trouble. We have the instructional book on life. We have the hope and assurance and love of Jesus, but we lack the discipline to know Him more intimately and love Him more deeply.
His Word cuts through all the extra, all the confusion, all the limits, and all the lies because it is a very sharp sword after all. The simple truth is: God has an amazing plan of forgiveness and redemption. Jesus’ love was and is unconditional, complete, and perfect. We, who have been gathered in His name, are His ambassadors, His official messengers, commissioned to testify to His transformational works in us.
It’s way past time to unsheathe the sword of the Lord. It’s fighting season, and souls are depending on us to cut through the ways of the world and shine the Light of Jesus in the darkness.
“They are not of the world, even as I am not of it. Sanctify them by the truth; your word is truth.” John 17: 16