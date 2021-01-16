This week is Sanctity of Human Life Sunday

Sanctity of Human Life Sunday has become a day when churches all over the country recognize the sanctity of the life of the unborn and unite in a stand against abortion. It is held on the third Sunday in January which is close to the day Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton decisions were handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 22, 1973. This year SOHL Sunday will take place on Jan. 17, 2021, and commemorates 48 years since that decision.
In January of 1984, President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation creating the first National Sanctity of Human Life Day, and it included these words:
“Since 1973, however, more than 15 million unborn children (that number is now over 62 million) have died in legalized abortions – a tragedy of stunning dimensions that stands in sad contrast to our belief that each life is sacred. These children, over tenfold the number of Americans lost in all our Nation’s wars, will never laugh, never sing, never experience the joy of human love; nor will they strive to heal the sick, or feed the poor, or make peace among nations. Abortion has denied them the first and most basic of human rights, and we are infinitely poorer for their loss.
We are poorer not simply for lives not led and for contributions not made, but also for the erosion of our sense of the worth and dignity of every individual. To diminish the value of one category of human life is to diminish us all…
We have been given the precious gift of human life, made more precious still by our births in or pilgrimages to a land of freedom. It is fitting, then, on the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that struck down State anti-abortion laws, that we reflect anew on these blessings, and on our corresponding responsibility to guard with care the lives and freedoms of even the weakest of our fellow human beings.”
Pregnancy Help Centers all over the country take this opportunity to share the work they do to bring life-affirming resources to their communities and to empower women and men to choose life for their unborn children. The Pregnancy Resource Center “A Place of Hope” in Georgetown, Ohio invites churches in Brown County and surrounding communities the opportunity to be involved. They give several opportunities to promote and participate in this very important day. Bulletin inserts are available free to any church that requests them.
To receive your free bulletin inserts, call the PRC at 937-378-6853. A speaker from the Pregnancy Resource Center will come and speak to congregations regarding the PRC and the services provided to promote life and family values, representatives of the PRC are available to speak throughout January and February. Churches are also given an opportunity to participate in the Pregnancy Resource Center’s “Change Changes Lives” project. Participants in “Change Changes Lives” take an empty baby bottle and fill it with loose change. The full bottle is then donated to the PRC; funds raised through this project are used to provide for the needs of clients who come to the PRC for help.
Churches are invited to use SOHL Sunday (or any Sunday convenient to them) to challenge all who attend church that day to donate $10 to the PRC “A Place of Hope.” If everyone who attends church in Brown County would donate just $10 a year, well over half of the PRC budget would be covered. Churches interested in participating in Sanctity of Human Life Sunday in any way may contact the PRC at 937-378-6853.
The Pregnancy Resource Center “A Place of Hope” is a Christian, non-profit organization whose goal is to assist women in the midst of an unplanned pregnancy giving them the opportunity to choose life for their child. The PRC helps clients obtain material goods such as cribs, car seats, diapers, clothes and much more which clients may need to provide for their children. All services are free of charge and open to expectant parents and families with infants and toddlers. No one is turned away. The PRC is not affiliated with any government agency and receives no government funds. It is supported solely by churches, private donations and fundraising events.
Anyone interested in participating in Sanctity of Human Life Sunday may contact the PRC Director, Tamma Plymesser at 937-378-6853. The Pregnancy Resource Center is located at 852 Mt. Orab Pike, Suite B in Georgetown, Ohio. Hours of service are Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2: p.m.; Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those needing services may call 937-378-6853 or stop by the Center. Appointments are recommended, but not required.