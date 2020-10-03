Rosary Rally planned

A Rosary Rally for the healing of America is planned for Oct. 10/

Please join the 2020 Public Square Rosary Crusade. Our nation is in great need of public prayer. We will ask God to bless and save America.

Please join us in praying for our nation on Oct. 10, 2020 at noon. We will gather in Georgetown, Ohio, on the public square in the green space in front of wall mural of Jesus carrying His cross. Rain location will be in the grandstands at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

This Public Square Rosary, sponsored by America Needs Fatima, will be one of over 20,000 rallies that will take place all across the United States on Oct. 10.

Please contact Debbie Morrison, Rosary Rally Captain, at 513-377-3868 for details or questions.

