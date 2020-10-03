Rosary Rally planned

Turn my eyes away from worthless things; preserve my life according to your word. Psalm 119:37

Your word, Lord, is eternal; it stands firm in the heavens. Psalm 119:89

You know the feeling you get when seasons are about to change? You can feel a fluctuation in the weather patterns, and there is a feeling of anticipation the penetrates each morning as you open your door to see if anything has changed overnight. It feels, almost, as if our nation is anticipating a major spiritual change. With each passing day one can see more fluctuations in the “norm” (prayer requests, confessions, and conversions). Believers check daily to see if any major changes have taken place in the nation yet. Perhaps like winter will one day set upon us with blankets of white powdery snow and sheets of ice, America will once again turn towards God with unshakable conviction, sincerity, and devotion.

God is the grand potter, and we the pliable clay in His masterful hands. God uses all things in our personal sphere to mold us and make us more like Jesus. It started a while ago when I asked God to put His thumb to my back and reveal the areas in my life where I was creating space between myself and Him. He has been faithful to show me areas and help me work through them one painful growth experience at a time. He wants to do this not just on a personal level but on a grand national level too, but great change always begins small.

The song “It Starts Right Here” by casting Crowns shows us how comfortable we have become as a nation just going through the motions and leaving lasting growth and change to someone or someplace else because it’s easier than setting the crosshairs on ourselves. A few verses from the song are as follows:

“We want our coffee in the lobby. We watch our worship on a screen. We got a Rockstar preacher,

Who won’t wake us from our dreams. We want out blessings in our pocket. We keep our missions overseas. But for the hurting in our cities. Would we even cross the street?

We wanna see the heart set free and the tyrants kneel .The walls fall down and our land be healed. But church if we want to see a change in the world out there. It’s got to start right here. It’s got to start right now. Lord, I’m starting right here. Lord, I’m starting right now.

We’re the people who are called by His name. If we’ll surrender all our pride and turn from our ways.

He will hear from Heaven and forgive our sin. He will heal our land but it starts right here.”

Second Chronicles tells us that if we humble ourselves, seek His face, and turn from our wicked ways, He is faithful to hear us, and He will heal our land. My, how we need humility like never before. How greatly we need turn from our wicked ways and seek Him. We desperately need His healing touch on our nation. The change begins with us- with you and me. Each and every one of us is responsible for the change we want to see. We have to be willing to go through the painful pruning process in order to bloom. To impact the world around us, we have to cultivate the purity of heart like David that asked God to show him, teach him, search him, direct him, and enable him. We also must have courage like Isaiah answering the call- saying I will go for you, Lord. Send me!

We might not be directly responsible for the heinous things going on today, but as Americans we share the national identity therefore, we share the burden to change it. The burden for change actually rests solely on Christ followers alone, because we know the solution. We know God’s incredible mercy is the only answer. We have seen Him act in power, and we know He is faithful to listen. We know He is moved by our supplication.

“I firmly believe that, the better a man’s own character becomes, and the more joy in the Lord he has in his own heart, the more capable is he of sympathetic sorrow; and, probably, the more of it he will have. If thou hast room in thy soul for sacred joy, thou hast equal room for holy grief.” This quote by Charles Spurgeon seems timely as does the following prayer by Daniel. How we need to pray like Daniel prayed.

“I prayed to the LORD my God and confessed: Lord, the great and awesome God, who keeps his covenant of love with those who love him and keep his commandments, we have sinned and done wrong. We have been wicked and have rebelled; we have turned away from your commands and laws. We have not listened to your servants the prophets, who spoke in your name to our kings, our princes and our ancestors, and to all the people of the land.

We and our kings, our princes and our ancestors are covered with shame, LORD, because we have sinned against you. The Lord our God is merciful and forgiving, even though we have rebelled against him; we have not obeyed the LORD our God or kept the laws he gave us through his servants the prophets. Just as it is written in the Law of Moses, all this disaster has come on us, yet we have not sought the favor of the LORD our God by turning from our sins and giving attention to your truth. The LORD did not hesitate to bring the disaster on us, for the LORD our God is righteous in everything he does; yet we have not obeyed him.

Now, our God, hear the prayers and petitions of your servant. For your sake, Lord, look with favor on your desolate sanctuary. Give ear, our God, and hear; open your eyes and see the desolation of the city that bears your Name. We do not make requests of you because we are righteous, but because of your great mercy. Lord, listen! Lord, forgive! Lord, hear and act! For your sake, my God, do not delay, because your city and your people bear your Name.” Daniel 9:4-6,8- 10, 13, 17-19