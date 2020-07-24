MISCELLANEOUS:

GRIEF SHARE — 6:30 p.m., Jan. 8 to April 1, support for those who have lost loved ones, Refinery Church of the Nazarene resource room. If interested, call the church at 606-564-4262.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Every Wednesday at 6 p.m., Bible Study, 410 Pelham Street, Maysville.

MASON COUNTY MINISTERIAL ASSOCIATION — Meeting the second Wednesday of each month, contact any of the new officers: Rev. Bob Hudson, Tony Liess, or Marilyn Roades.

SHEPHERD’S HOUSE/COMMUNITY TUESDAY — Every Tuesday, 209 East Third Street,10 a.m.-noon, open to public, sewing and clothing ministry, free sewing machine adjustments; every third Tuesday food box handout. Text Gordon Jones, pastor, at 606-301-1921.

MOUNT TABOR — Tuesday Bible Study, 6 p.m. Join in the study of Psalms and put a “Psalm in Your Heart.” Church located in Ribolt.

ABERDEEN BAPTIST CHURCH — Celebrate Recovery Program, each Friday evening: group meetings for hurts, habits and hang-ups, 7-8:30 p.m., 733 U.S. 52 East, Aberdeen, call 937-795-2334 for more details.

SHEPHERD’S HOUSE FOOD DRIVE — Donations of non-perishable foods now being accepted at both church locations at 209 East Third Street.

ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH — Mass, 9:30 a.m., Minerva, services every Sunday.

MAYSVILLE CHURCH OF NAZARENE — Day Care Center and Preschool open enrollment. Maple Leaf Road, Maysville.