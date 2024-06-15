Okay, Friends, the genesis of this article started with a random thought. It went along the lines of “define gruesome.” “I was a little shorter, but then I gruesome.”

Get it? I figured there had to be more daffy definitions out there, so I started to search. What I found was an article on Bored Panda, compiled by Robertas Lisickis and Monika Pasukonyte.

Their source was something called HipDict, an online crowd-sourced dictionary that redefines everyday words. Sounds fun, right? So I thought I would share some with you.

I’m fine (phr.) The 2nd most told lie. The 1st one is “I have read and agreed to the terms and conditions.”

My mind (n.) Like an internet browser. 17 tabs are open, 4 of them are frozen and I don’t know where the music is coming from.

Missed calls (n.) I don’t miss them. I just stare at it and don’t answer.

You are what you eat (phr.) Nonsense. I don’t remember eating anxiety and back pain.

Education (n.) Never confuse it with intelligence. You can have a Bachelor’s degree and still be an idiot.

Adulting (v.) Putting back a pack of chicken for $11.58 because you see one for $11.17.

Job (n.) If you do yours very well, you get to do other people’s job too.

Shy (adj.) What people think of me because I don’t get involved with their conversations. The truth is, I couldn’t care less what they’re talking about.

20s (n.) That weird period of your life where some of your friends are married, some are in prison, and some still have to ask their parents to stay out past curfew.

Byelingual (adj.) When you speak two languages but start losing vocabulary in both of them.

Netflix (n.) I spend more time choosing the movie/show than actually watching them.

Time for bed (phr.) I guess I’ll just check my email, social media accounts, and watch one full season of a Netflix TV show real quick.

My toxic trait (n.) Being productive for 15 minutes then giving myself a 3-hour break.

*Typing* (v.) I’m not writing a long paragraph, I’m just trying to find that stupid emoji…

Your opinion has been noted and will be considered (phr.) Forget you and your opinion.

Goodnight (esc.) You need to stop texting me so I can continue watching the video.

I’m going to sleep (phr.) I’ll still be using my phone. I just don’t want to text anymore.

Best friend (n.) The person that is not included when I say I won’t tell anybody.

Home (n.) Where I can be ugly in peace.

Happiness (n.) Not having to set the alarm for the next day.

Bed (n.) My favorite hello and hardest goodbye.

Eldest Child (n.) The third parent.

Job interview (n.) A conversation between two liars.

Textrovert (n.) No calls, texts only.

Life (n.) A party, but I’m the pinata.

Ariana Grande (n.) Sounds like a font or Starbucks order.

Ohhhhhhhhhh (int.) I still don’t understand.

Cat (n.) Not your pet. YOU are their pet.

Coffee (n.) A legal drug.

X AE A-12 (n.) When your parents name you after their password.

If you would like to know more brutally honest definitions, find HipDict on Instagram. Meanwhile, I’ll give you a final definition to grow on.

Week (n.) A period of 7 days: Moooooooooonday, Tuuuuuuuuuuesday, Weeeeeeeeeednesday, Thuuuuuuuuuursday, FriSatSun.

See you next week!