George, AKA “Gorgeous George,” is a sweet hound looking for his fur-ever home. Don’t let his graying face fool you; he’s got plenty of life and love to give! He was perfect at the Shelter Dog Meet and Greet and the Maysville YMCA on Saturday, 6/8/2024. He has spent time in a foster home with children and does well with them. George walks easily on a leash and does not pull. He is good with other dogs and hasn’t met a dog he doesn’t like. He liked to chase the cats in his foster home, so a home without cats may be best.

George came to the shelter as a stray. His owner did not reclaim him. Thanks to his generous sponsors with the Giving Hearts and Helping Hands Ministry, his adoption fee is $0 for an approved adopter! We appreciate their generosity! If you want to give this good boy a loving home, scan the QR code beside his picture and apply to adopt him now! If you would like to sponsor the adoption fees for a dog, please call the shelter.

There is still time to register for the Buffalo Trace Stampede, the fastest one-mile road race in Kentucky, in downtown Maysville this Saturday! The race benefits Mason County Animal Shelter. Previous Stampede races have helped pay for the shelter’s play yard, have helped to fund spay/neuter surgeries, and helped pay for emergency medical needs for the shelter dogs. The shelter greatly appreciates Dr. Mark Day and John Bess for putting on this event each year. The Buffalo Trace Stampede benefiting Mason County Animal Shelter will start at 9 AM on Saturday, 6/15/2024, at Mason County Public Library. The registration fee is $20 in advance or $30 at the race. There will be awards by age group, for walkers and runners, and for individuals running or walking with a dog! You can also borrow a shelter dog to walk or run the race with you! Go to Buffalo Trace Stampede on Facebook for the registration link or use this link to register: https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Maysville/BuffaloTraceStampede

Adoption Information:

All dogs adopted from Mason County Animal Shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed, and treated with flea/tick preventatives. Adoption fees are half-priced thanks to the EnviroFlight Fur-ever Home Adoption Sponsorship Program! Adult dog adoption fees are $40, and puppy adoption fees are $60! One generous individual is willing to pay the adoption fee for a veteran to adopt a dog of their choice. Tom and Gail Wise have sponsored five dogs, and AussGard Kennels is sponsoring Merlin’s adoption fee. Sponsors for the remainder of the adoption fee for any of the shelter’s dogs are welcome!

Adopters must complete a brief application online or at the shelter before they are approved to adopt. Go to the shelter’s Adopt-a-Pet website to view all available animals and fill out the application to adopt: www.adoptapet.com/shelter/90606/available-pets/pets

Or visit the shelter’s Petfinder website: www.petfinder.com/member/us/ky/maysville/mason-county-animal-shelter-ky421

MCAS needs more volunteers and foster homes! You can foster a dog for as long as you like, a few hours or a “Doggo Day Out,” a weekend, a few weeks, or longer. Volunteers can help in many ways, including walking dogs, grooming/bathing dogs, helping with playgroups, transporting, or helping at meet-and-greet events out in the community. If you want to become an MCAS volunteer and/or fosterer or sponsor a dog’s adoption fees, please call the shelter at 606-564-6067 or email [email protected].

Spay/Neuter Resources:

We encourage everyone to spay/neuter their pets to help control the unwanted pet population. Go to https://www.rock4rescue.com/spay-and-neuter-resources for a list of spay/neuter providers that service animals in our area and spay/neuter voucher programs. This list includes organizations that advertise low-cost spaying/neutering and other services.

Humane Society of Buffalo Trace Spay/Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) vouchers are available to Mason County residents and can be used at the veterinarian of your choice. Apply online at www.bit.ly/hsbt-snap. Donations to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace can be submitted via tinyurl.com/HSBTgive.

Pet Rehoming Resources:

If you need to rehome a pet, you can use one of these sites to do so yourself:

• Adopt a Pet – https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

• Home to Home – https://home-home.org/rehome/

Donations for the dogs are appreciated!

Purchase supplies locally and bring them to the shelter, or purchase via our Amazon Wishlist link available via the “Donate to This Shelter” option on our Adopt-a-Pet site. Gently used collars, leashes, dog crates, dog beds, and blankets are also greatly appreciated! You can donate to help the shelter dogs and other at-risk Mason County community pets via Rock 4 Rescue. Go to rock4rescue.com for information.