Stairs lead to a small cemetery on the grounds of the West Baden Springs Hotel near French Lick, Indiana.

Just a few steps down from the local museum in French Lick, Indiana, is Bear Hollow Wood Carvers, where items such as this elephant can be admired and purchased.

A scenic train ride through the forests and hills of southern Indiana departs from French Lick, Indiana.

Our Lady of the Springs in French Lick, Indiana, was founded in 1887.

As my husband and I approach Nila’s Place, a diner in French Lick, Indiana, I spy a computer-generated sign that reads, “NO OUTSIDE food OR beverages may be brought in.”

Understandable. I look for a waste basket to deposit what’s left of my coffee, but I do not see one. Perhaps there is one inside the door. But I see nothing of the kind as we step into the restaurant.

“Ohhhh, no outside drinks,” proclaims one of the staff members as he reaches for my cup with both hands and disappears behind a designated work station.

From here, another staff member emerges with two menus and leads us to a table in the adjacent room. This young man is wearing a gray t-shirt that reads, “I hate morning people. I hate mornings. I hate people.”

My husband and I do not worry, though, because his friendly demeanor betrays the sentiment of his clothing.

Soon, the waiter appears at our table. It is the same person who confiscates my outside beverage upon our arrival.

“Can I bring you something to drink?” he asks. “Some coffee or some tea?”

“Some coffee would be great,” I let him know. “Since someone took mine when I got here.”

We share a laugh, and he takes our order. Nothing fancy, just some eggs, bacon, biscuits and grits.

The diner is certainly nothing fancy, either: gray walls trimmed in black, faux wood tables set atop a laminate floor. Like the host’s t-shirt, the restaurant walls are covered in quotable wisdom: “Love is the best ingredient,” “Family is a gift.” But what it lacks in frills, the establishment makes up for in delicious food, character and hospitality, even though I have to (again, understandably) forfeit my outside beverage.

In contrast, my husband and I are staying at the ornate French Lick Springs Hotel, where we can no doubt find everything we need, including enough places to meander for a morning walk and for breakfast. And to be fair, the historic hotel is overflowing with character and an abundantly hospitable staff.

But this particular morning, the two of us elect to explore the small town for our walk and to keep an eye out for Nila’s, a recommendation of a hotel staff member.

French Lick is quiet and so small. But there is a certain character in the limited area we cover. A modern strip with an Italian steakhouse, an established pizza joint and a German restaurant. There are some consignment shops and a market devoted to elaborate chainsaw carvings and sculptures. There’s even a combination coffee, pizza and ice cream shop. Overlooking the area, a small 1800s church rests on the adjacent hill.

Breakfast, though, is in the opposite direction, in between French Lick and West Baden. But it’s an easy walk.

While the restaurant and the town of French Lick offer a distinctive departure from the opulence one might experience at the hotel, evidence of a complementary existence is undeniably refreshing.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is a retired English, communications and journalism teacher from Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)