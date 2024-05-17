The bunnies in the neighborhood have it out for our beagle. The whole drama started when Penny (the aforementioned canine) caught a mole (now referred to as the recently deceased). This made her puff up with pride. So, she decided to play tough with one of the rabbits that roam around the area.

That bad bunny was having none of it. Penny went about ten steps in advance, barking away, then stopped. The hare stood its ground. Thinking better of the situation, the dog beat a hasty retreat.

That is when the rabbits got together and decided to go on the offensive. Any time Penny goes outside now, there is a bunny. Staring. Waiting for her. One even came up to the front door and scratched just to creep the poor puppy out.

The story does not end there. If you think the animal kingdom does not have its own system for communication, you would be wrong. Because apparently the bunnies, upon finding out that our beagle could be intimidated, told their buddies the deer.

The deer, not wanting to miss out on the fun, have started messing with the pooch. Imagine a young buck standing in a field with a yapping beagle running toward it. The deer did not budge. Instead, it looked at Penny with a steely gaze and snorted. That made the beagle stop to rethink whether or not rushing a deer was a good idea. Discretion being the better part of valor, the puppy made a hasty retreat.

That having been said, after the PETA column I wrote in March, I told you I might give vegetarianism a try and keep you informed on the progress or lack thereof. Not vegan; I love milk and cheese too much to go all in. But here is my report.

As I have said before, the only thing worse than someone being on a diet is having to listen to someone incessantly talk about being on a diet. My choice wasn’t diet-focused, however. I

realized it was disingenuous to not eat dogs and cats because they are cute, while I feast on cows and pigs since they are less cute.

In all honesty, I have not felt pangs or pining for meat, poultry, or seafood. I have been mostly eating salad, which as of this writing I still enjoy and do not feel the first bit of food burnout.

It is interesting when you take animal meat out of the equation, how much food there is left upon which to nosh.

Watching commercials and programs with bacon, steak or salmon has not fazed me. I will tell you I have been pleasantly surprised with the results so far.

I am also happy to report that I have mentioned my dietary diversion once or twice at work, at home only when my Bride asks what I would like for supper, and right now, giving you this update.

I will continue to give you periodic updates to let you know whether or not I have fallen off the wagon. But so far, so good.

That being said, to quote the immortal Forrest Gump, “That is all I have to say about that.”