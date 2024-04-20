The Jetty Lifeguard Tower near South Pointe Pier on Miami Beach, Florida, is one of the beach’s many colorful towers.

Skyscrapers and cruise ships are a part of the scene near South Pointe Pier in Miami, Florida.

A group of beach walkers is framed within an opening of a piece of driftwood on Miami Beach, Florida.

“I set my timer,” my husband announces as we begin our morning walk. “Now, which way do you want to go?”

“Let’s go south,” I suggest, although I know there is no wrong answer. We are at the beach.

We will walk until the alarm goes off, and then we will return to our starting point.

At home, we have our familiar routine. We have our usual paths and distances we like to cover.

When traveling, it’s better for us if we settle in on a certain amount of time to walk rather than distance to cover. Our timer is set for 30 minutes.

The sand furthest from the water on Miami Beach is packed firmly and provides an ideal surface for walking. And for running and for bike riding, as evidenced by several others who are taking advantage of the sun-soaked setting.

As it is still early, employees from various hotels are lining up lounge chairs and securing umbrellas in the sand. A rainbow of colors unfolds before our eyes. Blue for this hotel. Blue and white for the next. A brilliant yellow follows.

Several beachgoers appear to have settled in for the day, encircled by their colorful towels, overstuffed totes, their buckets, shovels and coolers. Small children are already in the water, unsuccessfully attempting to outrun the waves, being toppled by their unexpected force.

In the distance, a pier stretches out into the Atlantic. Will we make it that far before our timer goes off, I wonder? If not, will we turn around and head back? Or, will we explore a little longer?

The further we walk, the more the activities around us appear to shift from that of tourist-driven to that of community-oriented. And the decision is made for us. Pulled by a sense of curiosity, we ignore the timer and continue to explore.

A group of adults and children in matching red, local park shirts huddles together before breaking and dashing toward the water. Seemingly oblivious to those around them, a reporter and his guest, both seated in folding chairs, conduct an interview before a camera resting on a tripod. Adventurous individuals stand atop a line of surfboards arranged in the sand. Following the commands of their instructor, they lean forward. They lean back.

In a departure from the pastel-colored lifeguard towers lining the length of the beach, the southernmost tower gracing this section is a crisp red-and-white striped structure.

Steps away, on the South Pointe Pier, people grab a spot on a bench or along the rail to study the skyline, to observe the boats traveling in and out of the Port of Miami.

Watching the sun glimmering on the water’s emerald surface, some of us, though, are simply contemplating our situation. Grateful that we decide to push beyond our original goal. Grateful to experience the rewards that follow.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog Tales from the Trip, which is on Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)