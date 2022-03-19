The Harriet Beecher Stowe room at The Golden Lamb in Lebanon, Ohio, is just one of the rooms named for notables who stayed there.

The image of the golden lamb identified the establishment for early travelers who could not read.

Suitcase in hand, I ascended the stairs. When I reached the second story, I paused to discern where to proceed. While three hallways stretched out to my left, my right and in front of me respectfully, I knew I needed to continue up the stairway secured to the wall on the left.

I proceeded and then paused on the landing to peruse a wall display. The modest wooden frame and glass protected weathered documents and black and white photos documenting the history of the inn.

“Tell the truth,” said my husband, who stepped up onto the landing right behind me, his suitcase also in hand. “You’ve only stopped here to look at that artifact so you can catch your breath.”

“Yep,” I conceded, although I did find its contents interesting. “You are doing the same.”

My husband acknowledged the truth in my statement and suggested there might be other memorabilia we could look at on our way to our room, located another story and a half away on the fourth floor.

In all fairness, the host at The Golden Lamb Restaurant and Hotel registration desk did generously offer to assist us with our luggage, but pride would not allow us to accept.

The hotel, established in 1803 and located in Lebanon, Ohio, is the state’s oldest hotel and the oldest continually-operated business.

Underneath our feet, the carpet-covered hardwood moaned and cracked with each step we took. The unevenness of the floor also a likely product of the passing of time.

Guest rooms are located on both the third and fourth floors. The Golden Lamb has hosted many notable guests, and rooms are named in their honor. We stayed in the room named for the ninth governor of Ohio, Jeremiah Morrow.

Other notable political figures, including Henry Clay, have lodged at the inn. William Henry Harrison and Benjamin Harrison, Ulysses Grant, William Howard Taft and Ronald Reagan are a few others.

In addition to the politicians, a host of literary notables have graced the halls of the inn as well: Harriett Beecher Stowe, Mark Twain, Alex Haley, James Whitcomb Riley. And even Charles Dickens.

On the second floor, a number of themed dining rooms are available for private parties. The largest, the President’s Room, is named in honor of the 12 United States presidents who have visited the inn. Portraits of each hang throughout.

Two restaurants are located on the ground floor. The Black Horse Tavern is a bit more casual than the more eloquent Golden Lamb Restaurant.

A beautiful history lives among the walls of the historic inn. And even though it may require a bit of effort on the part of lodgers, they will enjoy the fitting legacy that endures to this day.

(Note: Marjorie Appelman is an English, communications and journalism teacher at Mason County High School and co-founder of the travel blog, Tales from the Trip, which is on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. She can be reached at [email protected].)