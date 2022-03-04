I try to write everything down. It’s kind of a necessity. Given that my memory is like a sieve and my mind operates like a Pachinko machine, it is the only recourse I have to keep my thoughts in order.

A lot of those thoughts find their way into these pages. I have pages and pages of things I think you might find amusing or thought provoking, yet not substantial enough to merit a column. Today, I thought I would share some with you.

Like, why do we waste time leafing through the Thesaurus? Are we so hungry for descriptors that a compendium needed to be written for words that mean the same thing? Palatable is palatable. Something doesn’t have to be tasty, succulent, or savory. Scrap the synonyms. This not only simplifies our language, but also cuts down on the number of pages it takes to make a dictionary. Saves time and the world-what’s not to love?

How do you react to fear? My reaction of choice is shrieking hysterically in the fetal position. I would like to have a fear “off” switch (Where to put it? Behind the ear, of course) so I can concentrate on the problem at hand instead of quivering like a bowl full of jelly. I’ll reserve my fear for things that actually merit the emotion. Like the Real Housewives. Or green beans.

I guess I am of the age to start making a Bucket List. First, I’d like to swim with sharks. But I cannot swim. Okay. I’d like to learn how to swim, then swim with sharks. Then be the door attendant for Disney’s Haunted Mansion. Thinking better about it, scratch the swimming and sharks and stuff. Working the Haunted Mansion. Bucket list done.

I purchased my old guy pill box a couple of weeks ago. As a child I started out with a daily tasty Flintstone vitamin. When I was sick, I took cherry-flavored Bayer chewables. Now, my pill caddy resembles Batman’s utility belt. From vitamins to probiotics to garlic pills, all colors of the pharmaceutical rainbow are represented. I’m just grateful we do not live in the age of leeches, or else there would be a compartment for those, too.

Anyone who has built (or had their parents build) a volcano for the school Science Fair, raise your hands. Instead of Fair, my experiences with the whole thing would be better titled Science Sub-Par. Here is a Science Fair tip I will give you for free. If you make a light bulb as your project, do not touch the filament when you have the battery attached. It will burn a sizable hole in your finger. And don’t even get me started on Bug Collections.

Finally, why does Donald Duck wear no pants when he walks around town, but has a towel around his waist when he steps out of the shower? Cartoons sure muddy the water when it comes to the topic of public decency.

Were any of my musings thought-provoking? Doubtful. Were my musings amusing? Probably not. That’s fine. Weekends shouldn’t be wasted on thinking, anyway.