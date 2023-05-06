Dear editor,

The Maysville Lions Club would like to thank, everyone for another great year for the Radio Auction.

First off we would like to thank WFTM and The Ledger Independent for their great support, without their help we couldn’t have an auction.

We would also like to thank McFarland Chevrolet, Limestone Cablevision, Y.M.C.A., McRoberts Furniture, Courika, Eat Gallery, Kenton Station Golf, Laurel Oaks Golf, Rent To Own, Affordable Carpet Cleaning, Old Pogue, Brown Co. Rental, Hardymon Lumber, Peoples Bank of KY, Barb & Tom Clarke, Carol George and all the businesses that donate yearly for their great sponsorship. Lastly for all the help we had at the clubhouse, Corky Collins, David Boggs, Kat Conley, Marty Mastin, Matt Miller, Nicole Ventura & Sally Walton. We are forever great full for their help. These people are extra special to the Lions Club.

Thanks to all for Bidding & Bucks for Luck.

MAysville Lions Club