To the editor,

It has become obvious, even to those of us who ignore politics, that there’s something very wrong with the way our country is being run. Bank failures are in the news, and everything we buy has become more expensive. Our cost of living is increasing much faster than our incomes. Politicians and other grifters, and their spokespeople in the mass media, distract us with scapegoats. They point the finger of blame at Vladimir Putin, “greedy oil companies,” “rich corporations” and other villains.

I often hear people complain that “prices are going up”. That’s not what’s happening at all. What’s really going on is that the dollar is going down. The U.S. dollar is worth less every nanosecond. Every day it takes more dollars to buy the things we need and want. Who’s really to blame for this?

Our Constitution says that it’s the duty of our government to establish a money system. 110 years ago, politicians voted to pass that responsibility to a privately-owned bank; the “Federal Reserve System.” This bunch of charlatans were tasked to maintain a safe, solid national solid currency. How has that worked out? Today it takes over $30 to buy what one dollar bought in 1913.

I’m old enough to remember when the words “Silver Certificate” were printed on our currency, along with the following: “This certifies that there has been deposited in the Treasury of the United States of America ONE SILVER DOLLAR payable to the bearer on demand.” Take a dollar bill from your wallet and read it today. It says “Federal Reserve Note.” What do those words mean? They mean LEGAL COUNTERFEIT. Our government gave the “Fed” a monopoly to create worthless paper money, backed by nothing. Anyone other than the Federal Reserve would be in jail for doing that.

Let’s be clear. In the history of civilization, it has NEVER happened, ever, that any nation replaced gold and silver coins with paper money and did not subsequently go bankrupt. Yet that’s what our government did, and we allowed it.

Here’s a good way to understand what the Fed has done to our money. Take a bottle of soda pop and crack open the cap. Take a sip, and then top the bottle off with water. Take another sip, and replace it with water. Then another and another. How long before you have a bottle full of water, with the slight taste of soda pop to remind you of what you started with? That’s inflation in a nutshell.

Let’s quote some eminent economic thinkers on the subject of inflation, starting with John Maynard Keynes: “By a continuing process of inflation, government can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens.”

Here’s economist Henry Hazlitt on the subject: “The consequences of inflation are malinvestment, waste, a wanton redistribution of wealth and income, the growth of speculation and gambling, immorality and corruption, disillusionment, social resentment, discontent, upheaval and riots, bankruptcy, increased government controls, and eventual collapse.”

Finally, the “father of Communism” Vladimir Lenin: “The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.” (In case you didn’t know, “the bourgeoisie” is American workers and business owners.)

We’re in for some hard times ahead. There’s no easy way out. Our national “credit card” is maxed out. So, since we’re in for serious pain and suffering no matter what, let me suggest some obvious steps we can take so that the agony we’re in for has a positive outcome.

First, let’s not dig the hole we’re in any deeper. All government spending should be “frozen” at its current level, or reduced. That means that, no matter how much begging and pleading you hear from our elected representatives, the national “debt ceiling” shouldn’t be increased a single penny. All future government budgets should be “balanced”, meaning that we should spend not a penny more than we are willing to pay in taxes. No more borrowing. No more “monetizing the debt”. No more “bailouts”. No more well-meaning “programs.”

This will never, ever happen unless we, the citizens of the United States, can elect sensible adults to represent us. That means we need to return to same-day voting, locally counted paper ballots, and clean voter rolls. No more “voting machines,” mail-in ballots, “ballot harvesting” or other shenanigans. We must return to a trustworthy election system, so we can elect people with common sense and spines of steel.

Then, and only then, can we END THE FED. If we can’t trust our money, we’ll have chaos. That’s what we have right now, and we need to fix it. Fast. Time is running out.

Steve Boehme

Peebles, Ohio