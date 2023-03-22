Dear editor,

Everyone who knows me is aware that I loathe Musical Theater!

I have been put to sleep in the West End of London and on Broadway by the best of Andrew Llyod Weber and It was only for the love of my grandchildren that I allowed myself to be dragged to the Opera House last Saturday to see the Maysville Players production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Not only did I stay awake, but I thoroughly enjoyed myself as did my seven and eleven-year-old granddaughters. It was fun, witty and the high level of singing was truly spectacular.

Congratulations to Jon Lovell for his direction, the band was tight and kept the theater rocking all evening. The set was magnificent and combined with the lighting and sound the effect was truly special. The talent on display in this production is absolutely astounding.

If you want to spend an evening laughing, tapping your foot and enjoying live entertainment, get your tickets now!

The only shame is that there are only four performances left.

Well done the Players!

Simon Watt

Maysville