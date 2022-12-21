Dear editor:

The First Christian Church is fundraising to renovate their Holloway pipe organ, and I want to give everyone some historical context.

When I took up playing the organ as a junior high school student in 1956 there were only two functional pipe organs in the area: an old Pilcher at First Baptist and another small instrument at St. Patrick’s Church. Both were fully mechanical instruments and were very limited in the variety of sound each produced. The other churches all possessed Hammond drawbar organs or early Baldwin electronics. It was my lot to learn on a Hammond starting in 1956 and later taking up the position as organist at Church of the Nativity where an early Baldwin was installed. I don’t think I ever played a pipe organ anywhere until I went to Lexington to attend the University of Kentucky. There, I was exposed to some pretty substantial pipe organs with all their magnificent sounds and controls. I had a Sunday job on an old pipe organ, but which was not mechanical but rather electropneumatic. I loved having the sonorous sounds it produced available to me for services. While in Lexington I served as substitute for various churches and played here and there for weddings and funerals.

In 1969 Mary V. and I moved back to Maysville where I took up my law practice with my dad. Very shortly after that return I started getting calls to play both for religious as well as social events. It was then I became aware of the lack of “good” musical instruments here.

My very first piano teacher and musical mentor, Coralie Runyon (Jones), was choir director at First Christian Church and she would often call on me to substitute there at the Wurlitzer organ. It was a pretty poor excuse for an acceptable music instrument. All the stops sounded alike. The folks at First Christian apparently recognized this to be the case because Coralie, Genrose Turner, Dr. Claude Cummins and others undertook to raise the money necessary to acquire the present organ.

The new organ, built by Mr. Holloway and company of Indianapolis, was installed during 1971. It was super and wonderful all at the same time. It was a real treat to play it and I was delighted to get the opportunity from time to time to perform on it. When first installed it was, while not particularly large, nevertheless, it was the finest one could get. There proceeded from its installation concerts, recitals and many events. Out-of-town organists remarked on its capabilities.

It is now 52 years old. Sadly, while still playable it has been allowed to fall into pretty major disrepair. There are numerous dead notes and some stops that are not really usable. The mechanics at the console are not at all dependable. If one thinks about it as a piece of machinery, perhaps like an automobile, it is easy to understand the nature of its situation. utomobiles need tune-ups, oil changes, alignments and replacement of defective parts…so do pipe organs. Ordinarily, a pipe organ should be tuned and regulated at least twice each year. I believe that those ongoing regular maintenance matters have been pretty much ignored for probably the last 10 to 15 years though some major work was done early in thatperiod. As a result the organ at First Christian is no longer a joy to play. It requires special effort and imagination to obtain a decent sound. Much of the sound variety which was there in the beginning is no longer available.

All, however, is not lost!

The disrepair can be remedied. The problem is money. New leathering of the pneumatics (there is a separate pneumatic for every note on the two keyboards as well as the pedal notes.) There are electrical contacts for every key. They are all going “bad”…

Various persons in the church and in the community have taken an interest in fixing the situation. Proposals have been obtained and companies in the business of organ maintenance and expansion are ready to “go to work”.

First Christian has an obligation to its community, its congregation, and especially those who worked so hard early on in acquiring it to restore its pipe organ to its original glory!

I look forward to the accomplishment of that goal.

With best regards, I remain

Yours very truly,

James L. Clarke

Donations may be sent to First Christian Church, Memo: Organ Fund, at 18 E. Third Street, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Thank you