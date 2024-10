Dear editor,

What a great front-page photo spread and publicity for KYGMC!

Thanks to everyone who help make these things possible!

After nearly six decades of service to the institution, I continue to marvel at KYGMC’s remarkable growth in reaching out to our community, from Mother Goose books for newborn babies/new mothers to youngsters in their 70s and 80s and more!

Gratefully,

Lou Browning

Association Trustee Emeritus; KYGMC Administrator Emeritus