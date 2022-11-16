Dear editor,

Although Delores Woods Baker lost her campaign for Circuit Court Judge, I’ve never been prouder to call her my sister.

Knowing how hard she worked for 303 days to meet as many residents of these three counties as possible, I flew in from California to be there for the election.

From the high of being told she won to the actual reality of the loss, never once did she question how she ran her campaign. Staying with her platform of integrity and ethical standards she never questioned her decision not to run a “negative campaign.”

I know the loss hurt to her core but she will go forward treating all residents of these counties with respect and dignity no matter how you voted. She isn’t your Circuit Court Judge but as the recent polls showed she’s the “best attorney in Maysville.”

Delores, I’m honored to be your sister!

Donna O’Neal

Arroyo Grande, Calif.