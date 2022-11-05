Dear editor:

In my 30 years of practice I have never had anyone walk into my office and say “I am looking for a meek and mild attorney to represent me.”

As an attorney, I fight tough as nails for my clients, and that is what clients expect when hiring an attorney. To read some of the recent letters to the editor, it is apparent that a few have tried to claim that my being tough as an attorney equates to me being a mean person in general. The authors of such are often those who have been on the other side of a case from me and who are obviously still unhappy with the result. I am fortunate that most people know that being an attorney is a job like any other —-sometimes you make people happy, sometimes you don’t, and oftentimes nothing you can ever do will be enough to please some people. That’s just life.

When I was ten years old, this newspaper cost one dollar and eighty cents a month (yes,$1.80) for home delivery. I stopped delivery to a man who failed to pay the $1.80 fee and was two months behind. That was the consequence I implemented for his action of failing to pay for the paper and my father backed me up in not providing the man a newspaper until he paid what he owed. What that taught me is that there are consequences to every choice we make in life and some of those consequences are not very pleasant. Whether it is the minor inconvenience of losing your morning newspaper delivery or the much more serious consequence of being sentenced to jail for a criminal act, we all make daily choices that determine our life’s path.

As Circuit Judge, I will apply the law to the specific facts of each case, be firm but fair, and stern but compassionate. I will hold people accountable for their actions and will work to keep our communities the safe, quiet, tranquil and wonderful places that we all grew up in and continue to enjoy.

During this entire campaign, I have never had anyone tell me “I am looking for a meek and mild circuit judge whom everyone will love.” Being Circuit Judge will require making tough decisions and doing so only after listening to what is presented by both sides, determining what the law requires, and then implementing the decision. Despite what you may hear and/or read, politics will not play any part in that process in my courtroom. In short, political endorsements will not have any effect and the chatter claiming otherwise is only because such endorsements were not forthcoming, or offered to, my opponent.

As this election season draws to a close, I ask for your vote and support for my election as Circuit Judge and want you to know that I will handle that job in a fair, unbiased and efficient manner for the citizens of Bracken, Fleming and Mason counties. Join law enforcement and vote Schumacher on November 8th.

Sincerely,

Jeff Schumacher