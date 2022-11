Dear editor:

I support David Cartmell for Commissioner of the City of Maysville. I believe him to be a true

advocate for affordable housing in our town. He encourages entrepreneurs to never give up

and supports them in their goals.

I hope anyone who is undecided in their vote for City Commission will weigh the options and

vote for a true advocate of Maysville. He has the necessary experience and knowledge to

better our community.

Fred Weisner

Maysville