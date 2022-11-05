Dear editor:

I have known David Cartmell for over 30 years. He is constantly thinking about this community, what is best for us, what can be changed, and how those changes will affect us. He knows our history. He knows our people. He knows their backstories and talks to people about what is affecting them.

There are a lot of candidates but none of them can match David’s knowledge and experience. He not only served as Maysville’s Mayor for 20 years, he led the Kentucky League of Cities and has worked to build local, state, and federal connections which has brought many opportunities to our community.

I enthusiastically recommend voting for David Cartmell for Maysville’s City Commission.

Sincerely,

Bernar Ogzewalla