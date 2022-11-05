Dear editor,

From day one, my pledge was to build opportunities for our region. I am proud of the work we have accomplished, and the partnerships we have forged to advance the interests and values of our district.

I am honored to be endorsed by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce PAC, National Rifle Association, Kentucky Right to Life Victory PAC, Kentucky Students Rights Coalition, and Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police, among others. These endorsements signal our ability to bring many different stakeholders together.

I remain laser-focused on building opportunities, including nurturing economic development, fostering educational opportunities, and advancing infrastructure improvement. While serving in the General Assembly, my legislation has targeted these areas, and I am proud of my record, which shows we are keeping our promises.

In partnership with my constituents, we have accomplished great work already. Together, we will achieve much more, building opportunities for ourselves, our families, and the future generations that will call this region home.

State Rep. William Lawrence

Maysville