Dear editor:

A popular quotation of Benjamin Franklin is, “when you’re finished changing you are finished.” Mason county voters should heed Dr. Franklin’s advice because the county’s economic indicators and population growth are in decline. If you want your children to find opportunities without leaving home, you must elect progressive leadership. Phill Day, Chris O’Hearn, and Paula Jean Cokonougher are candidates who understand that self-centered politics is not serving the best interest of Mason County citizens.

Mason County was once the gateway to the development of Kentucky with Maysville serving as the port of entry for new settlers. The development of renewable energy is how Mason County will once again be an economic leader. If you elect candidates who understand that solar energy is part of the inevitable change from fossil fuels, then Maysville will once again be the thriving port of entry for those seeking a healthy and prosperous lifestyle. Cast your vote for Phill Day, Chris O’Hearn, and Paula Jean Cokonougher. Move toward the light Mason County.

Mark Ritter

Frankfort

May’s Lick