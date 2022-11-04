Dear editor:
Infrastructure has been a major issue in the City of Maysville. We have over $13 million in
expenditures as evidence, with more expenditures to come. Why not elect someone who
understands the unique challenges that affect every neighborhood and who has thoughtful
solutions? Whose knowledge of infrastructure gained by serving eight years on the Kentucky
Infrastructure Authority, bringing millions of dollars of grants and loans back to our region.
Please elect a proven leader. Please re-elect David Cartmell to City Commission.
Thank you,
Nick Gallenstein
Maysville