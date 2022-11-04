Dear editor:

Infrastructure has been a major issue in the City of Maysville. We have over $13 million in

expenditures as evidence, with more expenditures to come. Why not elect someone who

understands the unique challenges that affect every neighborhood and who has thoughtful

solutions? Whose knowledge of infrastructure gained by serving eight years on the Kentucky

Infrastructure Authority, bringing millions of dollars of grants and loans back to our region.

Please elect a proven leader. Please re-elect David Cartmell to City Commission.

Thank you,

Nick Gallenstein

Maysville