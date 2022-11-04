Dear editor,

I appreciate the efforts of Commissioner David Cartmell to bring recreation to our

neighborhoods during his tenure as Chairman of the Kentucky Recreational Trails Authority.

Not only was the Forest Avenue park funded, by also a new walking track around Mitsubishi,

Green Tokai and Stover Drives.

As others now realize, having representation in key positions makes a difference in funding

opportunities. Return prosperity to Maysville. Return David Cartmell to City Commission.

Shirley Mullikin

Maysvil