Dear editor,

On Tuesday, Kentuckians will have the opportunity to vote for a plethora of local and congressional candidates, as well as two critically important amendments to our state constitution.

The Catholic Bishops of Kentucky have previously asked local citizens to vote yes on Amendment 2 in a strong and superbly written editorial. While Roe v. Wade, the grossly unconstitutional 1973 Supreme Court ruling which codified the legalized killing of unborn children in every state throughout the country, and which gave blessing to a horrific and unforgivable body count of sixty five million unborn dead, was overturned via another Supreme Court ruling passed down in June of this year, and known as Dobbs v. Jackson (Mississippi) Women’s Health Organization, said ruling, while widely applauded and vilified by pro-life and pro-abortion advocates, actually did nothing whatsoever to truly protect the unborn. Dobbs merely sent the issue back to the states.

While Kentucky law currently offers strong defense for the unborn, there are no protections for them in our state constitution. And that is where Amendment 1 becomes critically important, as it is only by embedding protections for the unborn into the constitution that the unborn can truly have real, ongoing, perpetual protection.

Regarding Amendment 1, and as the pandemic has made especially cruel and clear, Andy Beshear apparently wasn’t actually elected as a governor, but rather as a tyrant. And all the while our extremely pathetic excuse of a state and local media rarely ever failed to be Beshear’s dutiful, cowardly, complacent, compliant, and ultimately complicit press agent sychophants in spewing forth an endless barrage of dictatorial edicts and fearmongering propaganda emanating from the governor’s afternoon Covid-19 television show.

A presumably highly educated man who claims to be deeply and fervently religious, and who took an oath to uphold the constitution and to protect our God-given rights, Beshear nevertheless issued with ease every one of his illegal, unconstitutional, un-American, anti-American, and unGodly edicts from on high.

Any man who preaches God’s word while shutting down churches, and while vilifying the few congregations who defied those orders and knelt down to their God instead of to their governor, and simultaneously banning all elective surgeries statewide while permitting Kentucky abortion clinics to continue killing children during the height of the pandemic, is nothing less than a traitor, and most of all a traitor to his God. And that’s saying nothing of him being an astoundingly ruthless killer of unborn children!

Far too many of us were far too compliant and complicit in obeying Beshear’s daily destruction of our fundamental constitutional and religious rights to live our lives and to worship our God as only we have a right to decide, in any situation, ever! And that includes a pandemic or any other so-called crisis with which our clearly Mafia government and their incestuous media con men attempt to subjugate the citizens.

Therefore, I strongly urge you to do as state senator West has previously advocated, and vote yes on amendment 1, as it will give Kentucky legislators the tools they clearly need to rein in any future governor of any political party, and especially if said governor once against turns into a tyrant.

That said, I am deeply disappointed, and even ashamed, that our Kentucky legislators have thus far failed to impeach Governor Beshear. Allowing Andy Beshear to spend much of his tenure literally destroying both the Bible and the constitution, and with it our most deeply held and critically important rights, liberties, and beliefs, with complete impunity is as unconscionable as are Beshear’s endlessly hideous actions and behavior.

To not impeach Andy Beshear after all of his economic, livelihood, liberty, constitution, and Bible destroying edicts is to tell the rest of us that their is not only a two tiered system of justice at the federal level, but that it also exists here in Kentucky. Just like Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, Andy Beshear is clearly untouchable. This is both sickening and perverted on every level, and it’s another betrayal for the true patriots across the country who heartbreakingly, judiciously and correctly sense that politics at virtually each and every level, and in virtually each and every corner, of this country has become, if we’re actually being honest about it, one endlessly corrupt and morally bankrupt mob machine.

Tis ultimately up to each and every one of us to defend both our individual honor and our national honor, as it is clearly far too risky to ever again leave that duty to any of the politicians, professions, or institutions across the land, most of whom have long been stripped of any sense of ethics, decency, or morality. Therefore, we must urgently realize that our once good and Godly civilization is being destroyed right before our eyes, and that we must all become citizen-patriots and join in what is now a daily fight for the Godly precepts and principles upon which our nation was founded, and without which will quickly, and ruthlessly, be destroyed.

Sincerely,

Gary Thomas

Fleming County