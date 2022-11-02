Dear editor,

Vote for Andrew Wood for city commissioner.

I have known Andrew Wood for most of his life having met him when he was about 8 years old at the First Presbyterian Church here in Maysville. During these many years he has demonstrated responsible living to his family (his children all being highly civilized in this day and age), in church activities, and in civic community contributions to good living in Maysville and Mason County.

Honesty and responsibility And understanding are what Andrew Wood is.

Vote for these things in community government by voting for Andrew Wood.

Sincerely and respectfully submitted,

Dr. Phillip H. Yunker

Maysville