Editor:

Jeff Schumacher is our choice for Circuit Court Judge in Bracken, Fleming and Mason Counties.

Jeff has excellent qualifications for this job. With criminal cases making up 35% of the total cases before the Circuit Judge, his 30 years of experience in criminal court as a prosecutor, defense attorney and as a District Judge will serve the court honorably.

He will treat each person in court with respect and a keen knowledge of the laws impacted. He will also have a working knowledge of the victims impacted in the cases before him as well.

With 27% of the cases in Circuit Court dealing with domestic cases and issues with families and children in court, Jeff knows that timing is of deep importance. Jeff will perform this aspect of his job using his broad knowledge of the law while recognizing the importance of timely decision making. He will not forget the effect his decisions have on each family member, while working to make the best possible decision.

Jeff has earned the respect of law enforcement. Every voter needs to be aware that he has been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs, and the Mason County Sheriff Deputies. They know and experience daily the need for a Judge with the decisiveness, stature and qualities he possesses.

Jeff Schumacher is the best candidate for Circuit Court Judge. There will be no velvet hammer in the Schumacher court. What you will find is someone who will be fair, will be stern when necessary, will not be soft on crime and will always abide by the laws.

Please vote for Jeff Schumacher, the best choice for Circuit Court Judge.

Sincerely,

Ray and Annette Walters

Ewing