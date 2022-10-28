Dear editor,

I was surprised and disappointed to see the Mason County Republican Party issue a public endorsement of a candidate in the election for Circuit Judge.

As a lifelong Republican who spent many years in the newspaper business endorsing candidates from both parties, I understand and appreciate the role of political parties in our democracy. But the judge’s race is a non-partisan election involving judicial candidates.

For the local GOP organization to insert itself into that race is distressing and highly inappropriate. Extremists in both parties have poisoned the executive and legislative branches of our democracy. Allowing them to begin choosing our judges is a recipe for disaster.

Regardless of which candidate you support in the circuit judge’s race, you should join me in condemning the move to make such races the purview of partisan hacks. Choose your candidate based on qualifications such as education, experience, temperament and a willingness to apply the concept of equal treatment under the law.

Party politics has no place in this judicial race.

Sincerely,

Bob Hendrickson

Maysville