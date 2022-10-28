Dear editor,

Registered voters of Mason County, especially those who care about transparency and having their voices heard please vote for Jason Sheppeck, Mason County Commissioner.

I have known Jason Sheppeck for over 48 years. During that time, he has had a proven track record of a thoughtful, knowledgeable, loyal person, who loves his life in Kentucky. Jason has leadership skills, seeks out differing points of views and listens. Everyone’s voice in Mason County will be heard, researched, with careful and deliberate communication, by Jason Sheppeck.

Jason Sheppeck is approachable and engaged, and genuinely committed to the well-being of Mason County.

Please join me on November 8, and vote for Jason Sheppeck, Mason County Commissioner.

Thank you,

Pamela Wiltgen

Maysville