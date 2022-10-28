Dear editor,

We have two candidates running for Circuit Judge for Bracken, Fleming and Mason Counties. They are Delores Baker and Jeff Schumacher. Both have the education and experience for the office, however they are both very different candidates.

Baker is self-funded; not requesting nor accepting political donations. Her website has no button to click asking for donations. No one is financially supplementing her job search.

The Circuit Judge race is non-partisan, meaning the Candidate is not committed to either political party. Baker is a rule follower and is strictly adhering to the election rules for a non-partisan campaign. Unlike her opponent she is not aligning himself with one political party over the other.

Both candidates were asked in the public forum how the Circuit Judge could help with prison overcrowding. Schumacher’s simple response was “That is not the Circuit Judge’s problem.” Baker agreed jail overcrowding it is beyond the Judge’s control, but went on to offer ways she could explore to try to help the situation. She is willing and eager to go the extra mile. “Not my problem” is an attitude I do not want to hear from a paid, elected official.

The Candidates agree that the Circuit Judge must rule only on supportive and proven evidence brought before the Court. They cannot project how they might rule. Baker does not put any conditions on that statement. Schumacher, however; adds to that response, that he stands with, is proud of, and will not waiver from his conservative family values. He is being endorsed by a political party based upon his conservative value system. What does a Judge’s personal values have to do with a Court ruling? How will Schumacher rule if proven evidence brought before him is in conflict with his strongly held personal beliefs? I don’t want to risk a belief system over evidence.

Baker has a history and reputation of treating people fairly, honestly and with respect. She follows the golden rule of treating others as you want to be treated. On the other hand, Schumacher takes pride in his reputation of insulting, belittling and disrespecting people. This race for Circuit Judge is not a popularity contest but most of us were taught from a very early age that how you treat people does indeed matter. Being treated fairly and with respect is important to me.

I will be voting for the historically respectful, self-funded, truly nonpartisan, fair and impartial Delores Baker for Circuit Judge for Bracken, Fleming and Mason County on November 8th. I hope you do the same.

Sincerely,

Ann C. Johnson

Maysville