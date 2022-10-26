Dear editor,

I am writing this letter to the editor on the behalf of Delores

Woods Baker.

I have known Delores for many years now and have the highest respect for this great attorney. Delores would make a great judge that would be fair for both sides. Delores would be the judge that would represent all her counties in a magnificent manner. Delores has been practicing Law in Bracken, Fleming, and Mason County for years. With your help she would be a great judge, that already knows her way around the courtroom.

In November when you to the polls, please take a few minutes and consider a person that will represent all parties that will be honest, and fair for all. With the help of you, will be a judge that will represent all the counties that she will be over.

Please vote Delores Woods Baker on November 8, 2022.

John F. Kilgore

Maysville