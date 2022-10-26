Dear editor,

In the race for Circuit Judge, clearly Jeff Schumacher has more experience in handling a court room. He was Master Commissioner for circuit court from 2002-2017. During that same time he was trial commissioner for Judge Walton and Judge McCartney. Consesquently he was appointed by the governor to fill the unexpired term of Judge McCartney at his untimely death. So Jeff has experience as a Judge, a Prosecutor and Attorney, including felony law experience.

However, these are not the only things that will make Mr. Schumacher a good judge. His opponent has told us several times that she shares our values. What does that mean?. Such information as her experience, her views on pro-life/pro-choice, or 2nd amendment rights would provide some insight as to what her “values” are. But when asked to complete a basic survey explaining these viewpoints, she chose to not respond. Jeff has made it clear he is conservative, pro-life, pro 2nd Amendment rights, pro Constitution. No feeble “well I share your values”.

Jeff Schumacher has said he will be fair but firm; compassionate but stern. Expecting people to be accountable for their actions brings out the best in them. Jeff is not concerned if convicted criminals like or dislike him when they walk out of his courtroom. But his opponent assures us that those same criminals will still like her if she is their judge.

When law enforcement officers work hard, often risking their safety and even lives, to bring lawbreakers to trial, they deserve a judge who is impartial, unbiased and even handed. One who will serve justice for all; even for those who didn’t support his campaign. Jeff is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, Mason County Sheriff, Patrick Boggs, and his Deputies.

Jeff Schumacher is clearly the better candidate for Circuit Court Judge. Remember if you vote straight ticket, you must go further down the ballot to Circuit Judge, 19th Judicial District and check Jeffrey Schumacher.

Sincerely,

Theresa Rinehart

Flemingsburg