Greetings,

I’m Donna Fryman, retired County Extension agent and I would like to encourage all voters to support Delores Baker as our next Circuit Court Judge.

Delores and I first met during the Leadership Horizon program in early 2000 and worked on programs together. Since then I have used her as a personal lawyer and consider her a friend.

I am impressed as to how she handles cases and various situations. She does it tactfully but with dedication. I feel she is fair in all that she does.

During the campaign season, I have noticed how much time and energy she has put in to meeting people in all three counties along with supporting all causes and programs. It shows she is interested in what is going on in our communities and her willingness to get to know people.

Please take the time to vote in the upcoming election and I urge you to help elect Delores Baker as our next Circuit Court Judge.

Donna Fryman,

Flemingsburg