Dear editor,

Today I want to recommend to you a superior candidate for circuit court judge.

I have known Delores Woods Baker for more than 30 years and I sincerely cherish

her friendship and can attest to her service to our community. She has given her

time and talent to others in so many ways through her church and the many civic

and community organizations of which she has been a part. Serving as a local

attorney for many years, she has successfully been able to bring the voice of

reason and positive change to the lives of her clients. She has held many

leadership positions locally.

Delores will demonstrate honesty, sincerity, and integrity in this position. She is well qualified to serve our community as the next circuit court judge. She is totally devoted to whatever she undertakes to accomplish, and the citizens of Mason, Bracken, and Fleming County can count on her to bring a rare understanding with appropriate authority to the circuit court judge position.

Sincerely,

Cindy W Weaver

Dover