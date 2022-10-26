Dear editor,

The Mason County Republican Party announces its endorsement of David C. Doyle in the Maysville City Commission race.

This endorsement was approved unanimously at the October regular Party meeting.

David’s 30+ years of experience in problem-solving and successful strategic planning and management of multiple state company personnel will provide a knowledge base and a perfect skill set for this job.

He is an excellent communicator and has business experience in running a successful small business for the past 15 years. These invaluable assets can be utilized to help drive business results in Maysville.

David is prepared and ready to serve the community as your next City Commissioner. Party Treasurer, Keith Pawsat said: “David is exactly what we need on City Commission”. Everyone in attendance agreed and we are asking you to vote for David Doyle for City Commission.

Ray Walters, Chairman

Mason County Republican Party