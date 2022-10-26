Dear editor,

My name is John P. Della Pietra, Hotel General Manager with American Cruise Lines. I had the good fortune of meeting Ann Brammer, City Commissioner, a few months ago when my boat docked in Maysville. Having never been anywhere on the Ohio River before, let alone Maysville, I stepped out onto the bow to see what this town looked like. Ann was waiting at the other end of the gangway with a huge smile, a hug and a handshake, the type of warm welcome one might receive upon entering the home of a beloved family member. As soon as I shook off the surprisingly firm handshake, I looked Ann in the eyes, and I knew that we were gonna be great friends. I invited Ann aboard to take a look at the boat and meet some of guests as they were finishing up lunch and getting ready to head out for their afternoon excursions. As I imagine the entire city of Maysville, (and likely all of Mason County), knows, Ann doesn’t shy away from the chance to meet a new face, shake an unfamiliar hand, or just simply welcome a complete stranger to Maysville, a community of which she is very proud to be a part and to serve in her capacity as City Commissioner.

As our relationship developed, it was apparent to me that Ann possessed a fortitude and caring

for others, not because it might yield any personal gain, but rather that human decency is simply part of her God-given nature. Ann has been my guide through town, as well as a God-send when helping me, my crew, and our guests aboard the boat. On several occasions, we had guests aboard with severe mobility issues and no means of getting from the boat to buses for their excursions. Ann came through for us as a company and for those guests. Never have I needed to ask Ann for a favor; she always answers the phone with a, “Hellooooo!”, and, “Where we goin’ today?”. It is her strength of character, her unparalleled dedication to her city and its people, as well as her capacity to honestly care about others, (resident or guest), that makes me proud to live in a country where people like Ann exist. I am so pleased to support my friend Ann Brammer in her continued good works and for candidacy as City Commissioner of Maysville.

Sincerely,

John P. Della Pietra

Hotel General Manager – American Cruise Line