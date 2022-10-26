Dear editor:

This letter is in support of Commissioner Andrew Wood, who is seeking re-election to Maysville’s Board of Commissioners. Andrew has worked hard for our city in his current term in office. He was instrumental in the brick re-paving of Sutton and Market Streets. It looks great and helps preserve the historic flavor of our downtown.

Andrew has also been involved in the establishment of the Lewis and Clark Pavilion, near the flood wall downtown. He appreciates the nuts-and-bolts needs of our city as well, advocating for the rehabilitation of our water and sewer systems and dumpsters for recycling.

I urge all our citizens to re-elect Andrew Wood for another term on the Board of Commissioners.

Sincerely,

Rev. David Sugarbaker

Maysville