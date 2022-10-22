Dear editor,

I will preface my comments by saying I am a first cousin to Travis Huber and also a registered Democratic voter who likes to vote for the best-qualified person.

Mason County has an opportunity this election to hire a proven leader. Travis Huber has worked in the Kentucky school system holding many positions including Superintendent. Travis Huber has a leadership position and training in the US Army and currently serves as a Commander in the US Army Reserve striving to improve our country and community.

I know Travis Huber as a close relative and I can assure the voters he is a conservative, take-charge individual who possesses integrity, common sense and openness. Travis Huber has extensive knowledge in agricultural operations, farm equipment and construction equipment and knows how to operate and maintain equipment. Travis Huber knows how to complete home construction and repairs. He is familiar with real estate development and infrastructure necessary to move Mason County forward.

I encourage all Mason County voters to meet Travis Huber and share your ideas. I encourage everyone to educate themselves and vote for Travis Huber for Mason County Judge-Executive.

Kevin R. Case

May’s Lick