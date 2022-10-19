Dear editor:

Integrity, a positive work ethic, and strength of character are often attributes we associate with great leaders. When you combine these with a sense of community and responsibility concerning Mason County government, I highly support Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill and Mason County Commissioner Joe McKay.

When we go to the polls this November, let’s remember in local race, it is not a Republican or Democratic partisan platform. We are voting for those individuals that we know, trust and have witnessed their lifetime commitment and service to our Mason County community. I understand the importance of party loyalty when state and national legislative bodies meet and debate the issues of the day. In our local government, we need leaders committed to our community whether Republican of Democrat. Judge-Executive McNeill and Commissioner Joe McKay have exhibited a commitment to Maysville and Mason County that is unsurpassed.

I have worked for over 35 years with Joe McKay and know what he stands for and his commitment to our community. I have had numerous conversations with Joe and witnessed his phone ringing. Many times, it would be someone that needed assistance and he was always quick to respond. His level of volunteer service for numerous local organizations, the arts, civic and school activities is exemplary.

Owen McNeill is a leader that brings a new, open and young professional approach to our county government. I have known Owen from his childhood and have always been impressed by his willingness to help. His signature line, “Big Things are happening …” is so true and yet a perfect example of his administration. Owen understands the reality of a rural community and yet approaches problems with optimism and hope. Owen’s emphasis on tourism and economic development places Mason County as the envy of many small rural counties in Kentucky. Mason County under his leadership is showing steady growth, hope and confidence even during today’s uncertain times. Our Mason County Judge Executive has been faced with many tough decisions and yet he has risen to be a positive leader for Mason County.

Let’s remember in this coming election the countless hours of service Judge-Executive Owen McNeill and Commissioner Joe McKay give to Mason County. One thing is certain as I quote, Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, “Big things are happening …” I urge you to keep this team in place regardless of your political party membership.

Please join me in voting for a positive future of Mason County with the election of Judge-Executive Owen McNeill and Commissioners Joe McKay.

C.J. Hunter IV

Maysville